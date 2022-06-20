”Skhemy”: Russian troops have completed the crossing of the Oskil River in Kharkiv oblast

The Russian occupiers completed the pontoon crossing over the Oskil River near the occupied village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv oblast). Now they can use it.
Investigative journalists from the Skhemy project published a satellite image taken by Planet Labs on June 19.
Experts told reporters that active construction and installation work has now been completed. The crossing will be an alternative for the Russians to the railway bridge, which is not functioning.
- The construction of the crossing was announced by "Skhemy" on June 6. Satellites recorded work on the crossing on June 3. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army is trying to restore the transport infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv oblast. The crossing was built on the section to the R-79 highway, which goes from the Russian border to the occupied Izium, around which fierce fighting continues.