”Skhemy”: Russian troops have completed the crossing of the Oskil River in Kharkiv oblast

The Russian occupiers completed the pontoon crossing over the Oskil River near the occupied village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv oblast). Now they can use it.

Investigative journalists from the Skhemy project published a satellite image taken by Planet Labs on June 19.

Experts told reporters that active construction and installation work has now been completed. The crossing will be an alternative for the Russians to the railway bridge, which is not functioning.