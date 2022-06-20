Babel received documents from one of the hospitals in the occupied Luhansk oblast. More than 800 wounded soldiers were brought there during a month, 124 of them died

More than 800 wounded soldiers of the Russian army were taken to the local hospital of occupied Pervomaisk in Luhansk oblast. 124 of them did not survive the injury.

Relevant documents were obtained by Babel from its own sources in the occupied territories.

A total of 893 servicemen are on the list — both from Russia and from the occupied territories of Luhansk oblast. The list includes those who were brought to the hospital between May 15 and June 15. It was at this time that the fiercest fighting continued in Luhansk oblast, particularly in the area of Popasna and Sievierodonetsk.

This data is from only one hospital in one city in occupied Luhansk oblast. The documents also do not contain information about those who died directly on the battlefield, not in the hospital.