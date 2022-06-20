Most parks were opened in Kyiv after a mine inspection. But some are closed — the list

In Kyiv, most parks were inspected for mines and explosives and opened. However, some still remain closed.

The Kyiv City Military Administration writes about this on its Telegram channel.

At the same time, there is a list of parks or their parts where walking is prohibited. Here is the list:

part of the park "Lysa Hora";

part of Kioto Park;

Fighters for Freedom and Independence Park;

Desnianskyi Park;

Muromets Park;

part of the park on the island of Trukhanov;

part of the Pushcha-Vodytsia park;

part of the Mariinsky Park.

The Administration emphasizes that all other parks are safe to visit.