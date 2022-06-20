British intelligence: Russia is widely using cruise missiles because it failed to establish control in the air

Russiaʼs air force in the war with Ukraine proved ineffective, and this could be one of the determinants of the Kremlinʼs very limited success.

British intelligence writes about this in a daily report.

"They can not gain full advantage in the air and operate on the principle of less risk, only occasionally going deep into Ukrainian lines," — said in a review.

The scouts speculate that this was because all the training was "for the picture of management" and not for crew development.

"Although Russia has an impressive fleet of modern and combat-ready combat aircraft, the Air Force has almost certainly not developed an institutional culture and skills that are in line with the desire to act in a more Western style of air campaigns," said the British.

As a result, more effort has been put into ground forces and they are depleting faster, as well as the wider use of cruise missiles, which are probably running out.