Metro and Paton bridges opened for traffic in Kyiv

On June 20, traffic on the Metro and Paton bridges was resumed in Kyiv. They connect the left and right banks of the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

From now on, there are five bridges for the left and right banks:

Darnytskyi;

Northern;

Southern;

Underground;

Paton.

Authorities are urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules, speed limits, as well as passing ambulances, police, rescuers and cars with humanitarian aid.