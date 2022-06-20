”There was a lot of blood.” Masi Nayem told how he was wounded on a combat mission

In an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda, Masi Nayem, a Ukrainian lawyer and founder of the Miller law firm, told how he was wounded at the front.

"We were on a mission. Where there should have been no mines, we checked everything in the minefields. Arrived at the scene, and the car exploded on several mines. The only person who was not in the car says that our van rose into the sky by about seven meters, and the engine was thrown back by 15 meters, "says Masi.

According to him, not all survived — one fighter died on the spot, the other is still in a coma.

"I remember it was an explosion. I immediately took up my face, and there was a lot of blood. The boys ran up and shouted if we were alive. And I shouted: yes, help out. I tried to open the door myself, then they helped — I got out. I remember looking for an evacuation car that put me in the back seat. And thatʼs all. Then I remember only excerpts that I was transferred from bed to bed, "said the lawyer.

Before the operation, he still had time to see his brother Mustafa and adviser to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast council Tatiana Huba.

"She took her hand and said, ʼIʼm here, donʼt worry. All. Thatʼs what I remember before the operation," Masi summed up.