The fight between Oleksandr Ustk and Anthony Joshua is finally agreed. The date is set

The fight between Oleksandr Ustk and Anthony Joshua is finally agreed.
This was announced by the promotional company Matchroom Boxing.
Ustkʼs fight with Joshua will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20.
- On September 26 last year, Usyk defeated the British Anthony Joshua and became the world heavyweight champion in the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO. The fight took place on Sunday night in London, at Tottenham Hotspur. Mustache defeated Joshua by a single court decision with a score of 117-112, 116-112, 115-113. The Ukrainian fought his third fight in the super heavyweight division and for the first time-boxed for the world title, Joshua defended his titles.