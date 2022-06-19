Verkhovna Rada held a regular session during the war. What decisions were made

The Verkhovna Rada held a regular session during the war and adopted the following laws and regulations:
- on termination of the Agreement between Ukraine and Russia on scientific and technical cooperation;
- on amendments to the trade agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom aimed at regulating the issues of temporary application of import duties and application of interim protective measures;
- on withdrawal from the agreement with the CIS on cooperation in the development and use of cellular mobile communication systems;
- on withdrawal from the CIS agreement on the establishment of the Interstate Reserve of Biologicals and Other Means of Animal Protection in the states;
- on withdrawal from the CIS Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Intergovernmental Courier Relations;
- on withdrawal from the CIS agreement on support and development of small businesses in the states;
- on appeals to the governments and parliaments of foreign states to terminate the agreements with the Russian Federation on the avoidance of double taxation;
- on the appeal to the UN on the inadmissibility of the transfer of abducted and forcibly removed children — citizens of Ukraine, in the family of Russian citizens;
- on the mechanism of financing the current activities of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and the Foundationʼs experts during martial law;
- on the abolition during the martial law of the payment of military duty financial support for persons participating in hostilities (Armed Forces, National Guard, Security Service, and others);
- on the ban on the import and distribution of publishing products from Russia, the territories temporarily occupied by it, and from Belarus;
- on the prohibition of music by the origin of the aggressor state in the media and public space;
- on the postponement of the entry into force (6 months after the end of the war) of specific rules on the filing of complaints in electronic form in the process of public procurement;
- on expanding opportunities for vocational education;
- on stimulating the development of Ukrainian book publishing, in particular, the provision of subsidies to bookstores;
- on the possibility of choosing a bank to receive military pensions and improve their payments;
- suspension of martial law provisions on the duration of the educational process and the number of students in the classroom;
- on the mandatory presence of bomb shelters in the construction of new buildings;
- on the introduction of a simplified procedure for establishing the facts of birth or death of a person within the territory where the martial law or state of emergency operates;