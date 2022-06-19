The Parliament appealed to the EU countries to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the member states of the European Union to decide on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

This was reported by the Servant of the People party.

315 peopleʼs deputies voted for this decision. They also called on EU member states and EU institutions to support tougher sanctions against Russia and Belarus, focusing on a full embargo on all Russian energy, sanctions against the financial sector, continued personal sanctions, blockades of Russian ships and ports, and more.

A summit of EU heads of state will be held on June 23-24, at which they will decide whether to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.