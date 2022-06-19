Curfew raids will be conducted in Kyiv oblast to check for curfew

The military will conduct raids to check for curfew in Kyiv oblast.

The head of the oblast Oleksiy Kuleba reported about it.

"I urge all residents of the region — do not neglect the curfew. It is currently open from 23:00 to 05:00. The military commandantʼs office will conduct raids together with the police to monitor the security of Kyiv oblast at night, "he said.

Kuleba added that the region is beginning active preparations for the autumn-winter period. Headquarters will be set up at the district military administrations to oversee this process on the ground.