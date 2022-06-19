Russia released seven missiles across Mykolayiv. Destroyed enterprises and infrastructure facilities

The Russian army on June 18 during the presidentʼs visit to Mykolayiv launched a massive missile strike on the city — destroyed industrial enterprises and infrastructure facilities.

This was reported by the press service of the oblast military administration.

«On June 18 Mykolayiv was attacked twice by missiles. In the middle of the day, the missile was hit twice by industrial missiles. In the evening the second blow — five rockets from Kherson oblast. According to the Operational Command "South", one missile was destroyed from a portable anti-aircraft missile system. Two of them hit an industrial facility, one hit a residential building, and another hit the production infrastructure, ”the statement reads.

In addition, on June 18, the Galician community came under fire. Two people died. There was also a fire on the territory of a private agricultural enterprise.

Also, after the shelling of the village of Zasillya in the Pervomaisk community, one person was seriously injured.