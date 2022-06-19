The Armed Forces eliminated 33,600 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 116 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,600 people, as well as:
- 1,468 tanks;
- 3,577 armored combat vehicles;
- 745 artillery systems;
- 235 multiple rocket launchers;
- 98 air defense means;
- 216 aircraft;
- 181 helicopter;
- 598 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 130 cruise missiles;
- 14 ships/boats;
- 2,523 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 55 units of special equipment.
Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.