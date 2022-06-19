News

The Armed Forces eliminated 33,600 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 116 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,600 people, as well as:

  • 1,468 tanks;
  • 3,577 armored combat vehicles;
  • 745 artillery systems;
  • 235 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 98 air defense means;
  • 216 aircraft;
  • 181 helicopter;
  • 598 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 130 cruise missiles;
  • 14 ships/boats;
  • 2,523 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 55 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.