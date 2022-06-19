The UK Intelligence: There are significant moral issues among the Russian military

The Russian military has significant morale issues, which are likely to prevent Russia from achieving its operational goals.

This is stated in the daily summary of the UK intelligence.

Intelligence says that in recent days, both Russia and Ukraine have continued to conduct heavy artillery shelling in the north, east and south directions of the Sievierodonetsk "pocket", but no changes have taken place on the front line. Fighting units on both sides are waging intense fighting in the Donbas, and the level of fighting spirit is probably not constant.

The British suggest that there have been cases of desertion in the ranks of Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, but the morale of the Russians remains particularly unstable — entire units refuse to carry out orders, and disputes arise between officers.

According to intelligence, the Russian government is probably trying to legally pressure those who disagree.

The reasons for low morale among Russians are poor leadership, limited opportunities for unit rotation, very large losses, combat stress, constant poor logistics, and problems with wages.

"Many Russian personnel of all ranks are also likely to remain uncertain about the goals of the war. The problems with morale in the Russian military are probably so significant that they limit Russiaʼs ability to achieve operational goals," the statement said.