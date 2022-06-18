Politico: The United States is considering sending four more HIMARS systems to Ukraine

The United States is considering handing over four more HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. This was reported by the American political publication Politico.

Thus, the Pentagon is inclined to send four more missile launchers to Ukraine as the next tranche of military aid. If the White House approves this decision, the United States will hand over a total of 8 HIMARS installations to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is considering all options, the decision to send four more HIMARS will be based on the urgent needs of Ukraine.

Although the number of HIMARS could be doubled, Pentagon officials say Ukraine needs many more such systems, as well as longer-range ammunition, to destroy Russian artillery.