Evening summary of the General Staff: the UAF repulsed the assault in the direction of Syrotyne. Russian troops launched an air strike near Berestove

The General Staff released operational information as of 6 pm. The Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the direction of Syrotyne. In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops launched an air strike near Berestove. In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas the ship-boat composition of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is relocated.

In the Siversk direction, Russia demonstrates the presence of its troops in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts.

Russia demonstrates the presence of its troops in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts. In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians fired artillery at Dementiivka, Pechenigy, Korobochkyne, Bayrak, Verkhniy Saltiv, Kharkiv, Kapitolivka, and Tsyrkuny.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy used mortars, artillery, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of the settlements of Hrushuvakha, Dolyna, Morosivka, Pryshyb and Chepil. It is trying to create conditions for the continuation of the offensive in the direction of Izyum — Slovyansk.

In the Krasnopillya area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted heavy losses on the Russians as they tried to conduct reconnaissance in combat.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers used artillery near the lighthouses.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russian troops continue to fire from the barrel and jet artillery of Metyolkyne, Bila Gora, and Ustynivka. They tried to storm Sievierodonetsk, but without success.

As a result of shelling and assault, the Russians have had partial success in the village of Metyolkyne, they are trying to gain a foothold there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault in the direction of Syrotyne.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops launched an air strike near Berestove.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy continues systematic shelling in order to prevent the regrouping of units of the Armed Forces in other directions. Russians used barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Zhelanne, Orlivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Malynivka, and Temyrivka.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the enemy fired artillery at the districts of Oleksandrivka, Novohryhorivka, Shyroke, Kvitneve, and Pervomaiske.

, the enemy fired artillery at the districts of Oleksandrivka, Novohryhorivka, Shyroke, Kvitneve, and Pervomaiske. In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas the ship-boat composition of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is relocated.