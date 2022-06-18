Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: Prices for products in the temporarily occupied territories are almost 40% higher than in controlled Ukraine

The consumer basket in the temporarily occupied territories is almost 40% more expensive than in free Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

According to the Department of Economic Development and Foreign Economic Activity of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, the average prices for products in May this year in the communities of Luhansk oblast, which are under the temporary occupation of Russia, are much higher than in Ukraine, controlled by the government.

In particular, potatoes are 45.44% more expensive, sunflower oil — by 44.95%, onions — by 44.47%, chicken eggs — by 42.79%, carrots — by 39.99%, chicken — by 39, 36%, pork — by 31.99%, beets — by 29.14%, pasta — by 22.34%.