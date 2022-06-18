In the blown up car in Kherson was the head of the penal colony Yevhen Soboliev, who sided with the Russians. Collaborator was wounded

The car that exploded on June 18 on Admiral Senyavin Avenue in Kherson had the head of the penal colony, Yevhen Sobolev, in it. Now he is cooperating with the occupiers.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

The occupiers from Russia accuse the Ukrainian guerrillas of organizing the explosion. They also report that the collaborator was injured. He is in hospital, his life is not in danger.

According to the Kherson branch of the Ukrainian Public Broadcaster, an explosive device attached to a tree detonated on a car.