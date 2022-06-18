The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council predicted when the lend-lease would start

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov predicts that the American lend-lease program for Ukraine will start working in late summer or early autumn.
He said this in an interview with LIGA.net.
"The lend-lease has not yet begun. But the adoption of the law on lend-lease is a very positive decision for us. Everything will be [activated], the question is when. Here we return to the fact that in war, everyoneʼs watches work differently. For some, the day is like the day, but for us it is a completely different dimension," Danilov said.
According to him, "it could be July-August, maybe September".
"We need to understand that the world is not that big. Everyone knows what is happening in Ukraine," he added.
- On May 9, US President Joe Biden signed a law on a lend-lease program for military aid to Ukraine. This decision restores the program of the Second World War, which allows the President of the United States to more effectively send weapons and make other deliveries to Ukraine against the background of the Russian invasion — without bureaucratic obstacles.