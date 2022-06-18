The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council predicted when the lend-lease would start

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov predicts that the American lend-lease program for Ukraine will start working in late summer or early autumn.

He said this in an interview with LIGA.net.

"The lend-lease has not yet begun. But the adoption of the law on lend-lease is a very positive decision for us. Everything will be [activated], the question is when. Here we return to the fact that in war, everyoneʼs watches work differently. For some, the day is like the day, but for us it is a completely different dimension," Danilov said.

According to him, "it could be July-August, maybe September".

"We need to understand that the world is not that big. Everyone knows what is happening in Ukraine," he added.