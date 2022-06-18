British intelligence: Russia unilaterally declares humanitarian corridors for deportation of Ukrainians from Sievierodonetsk

The Russian occupiers in Ukraine use unilaterally declared humanitarian corridors for military gain and deportation. The Kremlin used this tactic in Syria.

This is stated in a report by British intelligence.

For the past 48 hours, the Russian army has been working in the Izyum direction to advance in Donetsk Oblast and try to encircle the Sievierodonetsk region from the north.

Since June 14, Russia and its terrorists have said they are trying to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Sievierodonetsk. Itʼs important to note that the opportunity to leave the city is limited, because all the bridges around it are destroyed.

The intelligence believes that the residents of Sievierodonetsk will be suspicious of the corridor proposed by the occupiers, which will lead them deep into the occupied territory — to Svatove.

According to intelligence officers, if locals refuse to go through the Russian corridor, the Russian army will consider it justified not to distinguish between them and military objectives.

Oleksandr Stryuk, head of the Sievierodonetsk city military administration, warned on a telethon what was waiting for people who would agree to be evacuated by the Russians from Sievierodonetsk.

"Checks, filtration camps, people disappear for a week, then they may return, they may not return. The direction of this evacuation is also uncertain. It is difficult to call this an evacuation. This is the promise of some corridor there — leaflets with such proposals were scattered in Sievierodonetsk. But there is no trust in such an evacuation. It is dangerous for people, because shelling can start at any moment and people will simply lose their lives, trusting in incomprehensible promises," Stryuk stressed.