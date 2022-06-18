The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 33,350 Russian servicemen

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 115 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,350 people killed, as well as:
- 1,465 tanks;
- 3,573 armored combat vehicles;
- 739 artillery systems;
- 233 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;
- 98 air defense systems;
- 216 aircraft;
- 180 helicopters;
- 594 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 129 cruise missiles;
- 14 ships/boats;
- 2,513 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 55 units of special equipment.
Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk, Bakhmut, and Kryvyi Rih directions.