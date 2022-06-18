News

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 33,350 Russian servicemen

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 115 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,350 people killed, as well as:

  • 1,465 tanks;
  • 3,573 armored combat vehicles;
  • 739 artillery systems;
  • 233 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;
  • 98 air defense systems;
  • 216 aircraft;
  • 180 helicopters;
  • 594 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 129 cruise missiles;
  • 14 ships/boats;
  • 2,513 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 55 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk, Bakhmut, and Kryvyi Rih directions.