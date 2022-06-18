ISW: the Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack near Izyum to divert Russian forces from Slovyansk

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a counteroffensive northwest of Izyum, presumably to divert Russian troops from offensive operations in the direction of Slovyansk and disrupt Russian supply routes.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On June 17, the Russian troops tried unsuccessfully to advance north of Slovyansk and southeast of Izyum. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, the Russians failed to capture Bogorodychne, the occupiers retreated to previously occupied positions. The Russians also conducted unsuccessful reconnaissance operations near Krasnopillya.

At the same time, analysts said, Ukrainian troops continued their counteroffensive southwest of Izyum and drove Russian troops out of Dmytrivka.