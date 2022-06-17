The Russian army fired on Sumy oblast, during the day — more than 100 “arrivals”

During the day of June 17, the Russian army shelled the border areas of Sumy oblast. This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

The Russians fired on the Krasnopil community:

after 15:00 two Russian drones flew in. One of them dropped an explosive device, the other was destroyed;

after 19:00 on the territory of the community began mortar shelling from the territory of Russia, 24 parishes;

after 20:00 the Russians began shelling from the "Grad", a total of about 80 parishes.

The shelling damaged civilian infrastructure and utility facilities, without any casualties.