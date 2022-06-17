Head of Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai: Fighting is taking place in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk is completely under the control of the Armed Forces

In Luhansk oblast, most of the city of Severodonetsk is controlled by the Russians, but fighting continues. The head of the oblast Sergey Gaidai declared it on air of a telethon on June 17.

The Russians are withdrawing incompetent units from the city and setting up new ones. As for the bomb shelter on the territory of the Azot plant, there are more than 500 people, including 38 children, but people refuse to leave because they think it is safer there.

The city of Lysychansk is completely under the control of the Armed Forces, it is also shelled: less often, but more powerfully, in particular, multiple rocket launchers, air bombs and "Tochka-U". The shelling in Lysychansk is daily.

Building in Lysychansk, June 16, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

While you can leave the city, humanitarian goods arrive there every day. In addition, people are evacuated daily, if there are at least 10, they are taken out of Luhansk oblast, then — to safe regions. The Lysychansk-Bakhmut route is not controlled by the Russians, but is constantly under fire, the road is impassable.