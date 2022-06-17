Norway has imposed new sanctions on Russia

Norway has imposed new sanctions against Russia, which include a ban on imports of oil by sea from Russia to Norway.

This was reported by Norway Today.

"We support the EU on sanctions against Russia to keep up the pressure on the government and the countryʼs elite. We are now banning the import of oil transported by sea from Russia to Norway, "said Foreign Minister Anniken Heutfeldt.

The ban on imports of crude oil and other petroleum products from Russia takes effect immediately. But there are transitional periods: for crude oil until December 5, 2022, and until February 5, 2023 — for petroleum products.

Norway has added 65 people and 18 companies to the sanctions list. Now the list includes 1,158 people and 98 companies.

These include people believed to be responsible for the actions of Russian soldiers in Bucha and Mariupol, businessmen and family members of sanctioned oligarchs and civil servants, several defense companies, and a financial institution.