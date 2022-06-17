The Netherlands supports Ukraineʼs candidacy for EU membership. Before that they hesitated

The Dutch government supports Ukraineʼs EU candidate status, which has been hesitant to wait for a recommendation from the European Commission.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra after a meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 17.

"As the cabinet said: we consider this [decision to grant Ukraine candidate status] balanced, we think it is reasonable. So let us do this for the sake of unity in Europe. The Netherlands is positive about this, "said the Dutch Foreign Minister.

Prime Minister Rutte called the European Commissionʼs recommendation to grant Ukraine EU candidate status a "reasonable compromise".