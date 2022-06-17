The Russian army fired rockets at the city of Pervomaiskyi in Kharkiv oblast and wounded three people

On June 17, the Russian military fired missiles at Pervomaisky in the Kharkiv region. Three people were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the police of Kharkiv oblast.

At about 10 a.m., the Russian army launched a missile strike on the city of Pervomaiskyi, Lozova district, Kharkiv oblast. It hit the local utility company. The ammunition hit a two-story building and a security point before entering the plant and damaged windows, ceilings, and walls.

Workers were at the plant during the shelling, and the blast injured a woman and two men. They were taken to hospital.