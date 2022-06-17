The head of the occupation “district administration” of Skadovsk and his deputy were declared a suspicion

The illegal "head of the Skadovsk District Military Administration" and his deputy were informed of the suspicion.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, a Russian citizen who lived in Skadovsk for a long time conspired with the Russians during the occupation of the region and took the position of "head of the Skadovsk District Military Administration." A citizen of Ukraine voluntarily took the position of "first deputy of the Skadovsk district military administration."

Currently, these people are recruiting other employees for the occupation administration and its subordinate organizations. They also call on the people of the region to submit to Russian troops and support the actions of the occupiers.

The man is suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and the woman is suspected of collaborating.