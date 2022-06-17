”They reach 50%.” The Land Forces reported on the losses of the Armed Forces in equipment

Volodymyr Karpenko, Commander of the Land Forces Logistics, revealed the losses of the Armed Forces in armored vehicles and artillery.

He said this in an interview with National Defense magazine.

According to Karpenko, Ukraine has already lost 400 tanks, 1,300 armored vehicles and 700 artillery units. The commander added that the loss of equipment reached "30-40, sometimes up to 50% due to active combat."

Karpenko also explained that in order to fully cover the entire front line, where active fighting is taking place, Ukraine needs to fully equip 40 brigades. These 40 brigades need a total of 4,000 infantry fighting vehicles, 1,200 tanks and almost 2,200 artillery systems.