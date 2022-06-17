The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a large network of missile strike adjusters in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has neutralized a large network of Russian agents coordinated by Sergei Aksenov, an adviser to the "head" of the occupied Crimea.

19 enemy agents were detained in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia oblasts.

They corrected the rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities and reconnoitered the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, collecting information about the places where Russian war prisoners were being held.

They also collected data on members of the national resistance who are underground to oppose the invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of the south.