The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a large network of missile strike adjusters in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has neutralized a large network of Russian agents coordinated by Sergei Aksenov, an adviser to the "head" of the occupied Crimea.
19 enemy agents were detained in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia oblasts.
They corrected the rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities and reconnoitered the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, collecting information about the places where Russian war prisoners were being held.
They also collected data on members of the national resistance who are underground to oppose the invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of the south.
According to the investigation, the group was led by an FSB agent who was in one of the districts of Kherson Oblast. He passed the intelligence received from informants to representatives of the Russian secret services, including Aksenovʼs adviser.
The issue of notifying criminals of the suspicion is currently being resolved. They face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment. A pre-trial investigation is underway.