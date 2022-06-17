British intelligence: 15,000 millionaires are trying to leave Russia

Russia is trying to leave 15 thousand dollar millionaires, and if they leave, the Russian economy will suffer significant losses.

This is stated in a report by British intelligence.

According to intelligence, the war in Russia has accelerated the movement towards authoritarianism. For example, the Russian State Duma recently began the process of introducing 20 years of imprisonment for its own citizens who are fighting against Russia. Disagreement with the Russian invasion was also criminalized.

"Skepticism about the war is probably also particularly strong among Russiaʼs business elite and oligarchs. According to available data on migration, 15,000 Russian dollar millionaires are probably already trying to leave the country. Motives are likely to include both personal disapproval of the invasion and a desire to avoid the financial consequences of sanctions against Russia. If this outflow continues, it is likely to increase the long-term damage caused to the Russian economy by the war," the report said.

Although most Russians tell sociologists that they support the military "special operation", part of the population is actively and passively demonstrating their opposition.