The New York Times: Mass burials of civilians have been arranged on the outskirts of Lysychansk

On the outskirts of Lysychansk (Luhansk Oblast) there is a mass burial of civilians killed in the Russian invasion.

This was reported by The New York Times.

Serhiy Veklenko, a militaryman, told the newspaper that, according to his estimates, 300 people were buried in the mass grave. "We are burying people who have died since April," he said. The publication notes that the victims are residents of Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, and Rubizhne.

The day before, Russian troops launched an air strike on a building in Lysychansk where people were hiding. At least three people were killed and seven were injured.