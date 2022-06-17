There are 568 civilians at the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk. Evacuation is not possible

Evacuation of people from Azot plant Sievierodonetsk is impossible, said the head of Luhansk Oblast Serhiy Haidai.

"It is now impossible and physically dangerous to get out of the plant due to constant shelling and fighting. There are 568 civilians in the shelter, including 38 children," he said.

Last month, when local authorities offered to leave the city, these people refused to evacuate. Exit from the plant is possible only with a complete ceasefire.

Sievierodonetsk is not blocked, there is communication with the city.