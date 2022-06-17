News

The Ukrainian Armed Forces has already eliminated more than 33,000 Russian servicemen

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 114 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,150 people killed, as well as:

  • 1,456 tanks;
  • 3,563 armored combat vehicles;
  • 734 artillery systems;
  • 233 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;
  • 97 air defense facilities;
  • 215 aircraft;
  • 180 helicopters;
  • 593 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 129 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,496 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 55 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.