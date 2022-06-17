The Ukrainian Armed Forces has already eliminated more than 33,000 Russian servicemen

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 114 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,150 people killed, as well as:

1,456 tanks;

3,563 armored combat vehicles;

734 artillery systems;

233 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;

97 air defense facilities;

215 aircraft;

180 helicopters;

593 drones of operational and tactical level;

129 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,496 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

55 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.