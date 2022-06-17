Damage to cultural heritage sites in Ukraine has begun to be recorded using 3D scanners

Cultural heritage sites in Ukraine damaged by the Russian army are documented using 3D scanners.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

“Together with Ukrainian colleagues, Latvian experts scanned two cultural heritage sites in Chernihiv, Lviv Oblast and Kyiv during the week. The obtained materials will be used in the future in the development of restoration programs," the ministry said.

It is reported that the Latvian government provided similar technical assistance to Iraq in 2005-2006.

"The same technology was used to document UNESCO World Heritage sites in the war zones in Iraq and Syria," the Ministry of Culture said.

Currently, about 400 facts of Russian criminal acts against the cultural heritage and cultural institutions of Ukraine have been recorded in Ukraine.