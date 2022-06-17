Morning report of the General Staff: Russian troops failed to attack in three directions, Ukrainian aircraft struck in Kherson Oblast

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of June 17. The current situation is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, Belarusian troops conduct reconnaissance and equip positions.

In the Siversk direction, the Russians fired on Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating on keeping the occupied frontiers and firing on the Armed Forces. Russian troops unsuccessfully conducted reconnaissance in the area of Kochubiyivka.

The enemy is preparing for an attack on Slovyansk and is conducting reconnaissance fighting in the Krasnopil region, the battle continues. The Armed Forces repulsed the attack on Bogorodychne. Fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues, the enemy used additional units of jet artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defenders of the Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the direction of Zolote. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Vasylivka and Berestove, but the UAF forced the enemy to flee.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy used artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Kulbakyne, Mykolayivka, Stepova Dolyna, Murakhivka, Novopavlivske, Shevchenkove, Zorya, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Novohryhorivka, Kyselivka, Osokorivka, Ponekivske, Lupareve, Posad-Pokrovske. Ukrainian aircraft struck at Russian clusters in the Kherson, Kakhovka, and Beryslav districts of Kherson Oblasts.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are making progress in Zaporizhzhia. In Kherson Oblast, the enemy has significant losses in manpower.