The National Police is investigating more than 17,500 crimes committed by the Russian military and their accomplices

The National Police of Ukraine is investigating more than 17,500 criminal proceedings for crimes committed by the Russian military and their accomplices.

This was stated by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko on Thursday, June 16.

Police have also launched about 750 criminal proceedings for collaboration — 127 people have already been suspected. In addition, during the 113 days of the war, 93 sabotage and reconnaissance groups were exposed and 843 people were detained on suspicion of sabotage.

The National Police also found 2,244 missing children, 155 children are still wanted. As for road accidents, more than 16,000 car accidents were registered, of which 561 people died. In general, the number of accidents has tripled.