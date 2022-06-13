Police are investigating the deaths of 12 thousand Ukrainian civilians killed due to the Russian invasion

Ukrainian police are investigating criminal proceedings over the deaths of more than 12 thousand Ukrainians — 1,200 bodies have not yet been identified.

This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that more than 1,500 civilians died in Kyiv Oblast alone.

"In Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, Borodyanka there were a lot of killed people lying right on the streets — snipers shot them from tanks, from armored personnel carriers, despite the white armbands that the Russian military forced people to wear," said the head of the National Police.

Klymenko added that many people were found dead in their homes and apartments: "And when our explosives technicians, forensic experts, investigators went to the apartments, they found these bodies. Usually, these people died from mine injuries."

It is unknown at this time how many people are buried in mass graves, as police find several bodies each week.

"In Bucha, 116 people were buried in one such grave, there were smaller burials of 5-7 people. Residents collected the bodies of the dead and buried them in parks," he added.

According to the head of the National Police, about 75% of the dead are men, about 2% are children and the rest are women.