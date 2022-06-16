General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia recruited around 330,000 troops for the war in Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimates that Russia has recruited about 330,000 troops for the war in Ukraine. Approximately 150,000 people are fighting directly on the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced at a briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"Russia has attracted about 330,000 people to invade Ukraine. The number of groups in the areas is approximately 150 thousand people. If we take into account the air and sea component, the figure will be about 220 thousand," he said.

In addition, units of combat military systems, the Federal Guard Service, and mobilization units are involved.

Hromov said that the Russians were now regrouping in the Slobozhanskyi direction to intensify the offensive.