Minister of Defense: New weapons will allow Ukraine to return Crimea

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that new Western weapons will allow Ukraine to return to the Russian-occupied Crimea.

This was reported by CNN.

"We are going to liberate all our territories. Everything, including the Crimea. Crimea is a strategic goal for Ukraine because it is Ukrainian territory, but we will move step by step," the minister said.

According to him, the return of the territory will take place in three stages. The first step will be to stabilize the situation on the ground. The second stage is to push back Russian troops to the position before the February 24 invasion. Only at the third stage will there be discussions with Ukraineʼs partners on the liberation of Crimea.

Reznikov added that Ukraine would not attack Russia and seize its territory. As for Crimea, the military method of return is not considered. Weapons will be a lever of influence.