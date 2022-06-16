After the Kalush Orchestraʼs victory at Eurovision, parents began to call their daughter Stefania more often

Since Ukraineʼs victory at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, 68 children have been named Stefania. Thatʼs the name of the winning song of the Kalush Orchestra.
This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.
"While the whole world is singing the lines of the band about mother Stephanie, who won the song contest" Eurovision-2022 ", Ukrainians are increasingly calling their children by this name," — said the department.
- On the night of May 15, the Kalush Orchestra won the final of Eurovision 2022. This is the third victory of Ukraine in this competition since — after Ruslana in 2004 and Jamala in 2016. After the performance, the band appealed to the world to save the defenders of Mariupol from Azovstal.