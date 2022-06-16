478 civilians died in Chernihiv oblast during the Russian occupation. Most — from air strikes and artillery

In Chernihiv oblast over 47 months of Russian occupation killed 478 civilians. Another 692 people were injured.

The Chernihiv oblast prosecutorʼs office reported about it on Facebook.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine and the beginning of hostilities in the Chernihiv region, 478 civilians have been killed, including 334 men, 122 women and 22 minors. Another 692 people were injured," the statement said.

Most people died from Russian artillery shelling and air strikes. The Russians also fired on civilian cars.

In total, the prosecutorʼs office has already initiated 1,263 criminal proceedings against the Russian military. 866 of them were for violating the rules of warfare. Also, 22 Russian servicemen received suspicions, and the case against one of them has already been sent to court.