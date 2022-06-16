The occupiers storm Sievierodonetsk around the clock. The destruction of the housing sector is catastrophic

Russian troops storm the city center of Severodonetsk around the clock. The occupiers are trying to establish full control over the city, the fighting continues.

On the eve of the Armed Forces managed to successfully repel the enemy assault in Toshkivka, said the head of the military administration of the region Serhiy Haidai.

During the day, the Russians densely "watered" Bilohorivka, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk, where the occupiers once again hit Skloplastyk and the non-functioning Test Plant.

Villages around Severodonetsk are systematically affected by enemy arrivals, and entire streets there are on fire — in Borivsky, Metolkin, Synetsky and Pavlohrad.

“Occupiers of heavy caliber are beating the villages of Hirska and Popasnyanska communities, leaving only ashes from the settlements. The destruction of the housing sector is catastrophic,” Haidai summed up.

He stressed that the Ukrainian military needs long-range artillery to push the Russians to a safe distance.

"Dozens of occupiers die every day during street clashes in Sievierodonetsk," he added.