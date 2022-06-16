The Armed Forces have already eliminated almost 33,000 Russian servicemen

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 113 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 32,950 people killed, as well as:

1,449 tanks;

3,545 armored combat vehicles;

729 artillery systems;

233 multiple rocket launchers;

97 air defense facilities;

213 aircraft;

179 helicopters;

591 drones of operational and tactical level;

129 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,494 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

55 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.