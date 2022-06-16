News

The Armed Forces have already eliminated almost 33,000 Russian servicemen

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 113 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 32,950 people killed, as well as:

  • 1,449 tanks;
  • 3,545 armored combat vehicles;
  • 729 artillery systems;
  • 233 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 97 air defense facilities;
  • 213 aircraft;
  • 179 helicopters;
  • 591 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 129 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,494 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 55 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.