Morning report of the General Staff: The enemy is looking for weaknesses in the defense in the Slovyansk direction, the Armed Forces destroyed the sabotage group

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of June 14. The current situation is as follows:

In the Siversky direction, the Russians fired artillery at the settlements of Leonivka and Bachivsk.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy regrouped troops to increase the offensive.

The enemy is holding positions in the Kharkiv direction. Bazaliyivka, Udy and Verkhniy Saltiv were fired upon with MLRS.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is advancing and looking for weaknesses in the defense in this direction. Inflamed infrastructure near Pryshib, Dolyna, Karnaukhivka and Vernopil.

Fighting along the line of contact in the Donetsk direction. The main efforts of the Russian army are focused on the Bakhmut direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on units of the Armed Forces in the Pyskunivka area.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Belogorovka, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk are under constant fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming. Shelling in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Soledar, Berestove and Vovchoyarivka.

In the Lyman, Avdiiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is shelling the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mykilske, Antonivka, Huliaipole, Novopil and Orikhiv.

In the direction of Yehorivka — Shevchenko, the Armed Forces destroyed the enemyʼs sabotage and reconnaissance group.