Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi: In Luhansk Oblast, Russia is trying to attack in nine directions at the same time

In the north of Luhansk oblast, Russia has concentrated its main strike forces and is trying to attack in nine directions at the same time. This was announced on the evening of June 15 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.
Thus, the Russians are advancing from south to north in the following directions:
- Popasna — Komyshuvakha and further to Lysychansk;
- Popasna — Mykolayivka;
- Popasna — Berestove;
- from north to south in the direction of Bohorodychne — Sloviansk;
- Izium — Sloviansk;
- Popasna — Svitlodarsk;
- from east to west in the direction of Sievierodonetsk — Lysychansk;
- Sievierodonetsk — Metiolkine;
- Toshkivka — Komyshuvakha.
Russia uses aviation, rocket-propelled grenades and artillery in these areas. Sievierodonetsk is a key point in the defense operation system of Luhansk oblast.
- On June 15, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States was providing Ukraine with a new $ 1 billion military aid package. It will include artillery and coastal defense systems, as well as ammunition for artillery and modern missile systems. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin explained that military aid is now focused on what Ukraine needs right now, because the needs on the front are changing every minute.