Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi: In Luhansk Oblast, Russia is trying to attack in nine directions at the same time

In the north of Luhansk oblast, Russia has concentrated its main strike forces and is trying to attack in nine directions at the same time. This was announced on the evening of June 15 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Thus, the Russians are advancing from south to north in the following directions:

Popasna — Komyshuvakha and further to Lysychansk;

Popasna — Mykolayivka;

Popasna — Berestove;

from north to south in the direction of Bohorodychne — Sloviansk;

Izium — Sloviansk;

Popasna — Svitlodarsk;

from east to west in the direction of Sievierodonetsk — Lysychansk;

Sievierodonetsk — Metiolkine;

Toshkivka — Komyshuvakha.

Russia uses aviation, rocket-propelled grenades and artillery in these areas. Sievierodonetsk is a key point in the defense operation system of Luhansk oblast.