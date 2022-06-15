Russian troops fired on Pokrovsk — destroyed a car with humanitarian aid, damaged railway tracks and houses

Tonight, the Russians fired on Pokrovsk in Donetsk oblast, damaging residential buildings.

This was announced by Mayor Ruslan Trebushkin.

Last night an enemy shell flew to Pokrovsk. The car with humanitarian aid was destroyed, the railway tracks were damaged, and the power line above the tracks was cut off. The windows and roof of a private house were damaged. There were no casualties.

In the evening the city came under new shelling. Houses were damaged.

Trebushkin asked city residents to evacuate immediately.