Balkan countries will help restore Irpin

Albania, northern Macedonia, and Montenegro will help Ukraine rebuild the city of Irpin in Kyiv oblast, which was hit by the Russian invasion.

The agreement was reached at talks in Kyiv between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Albanian and Montenegrin Prime Ministers Edi Rama and Dritan Abazovic, and Northern Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevsky took part in a video format.

During their visit to Ukraine, the Prime Ministers of Albania and Montenegro visited Irpin and Borodyanka. Yes, each of the three countries wants to build a residential district in Irpin on the site of the destroyed ones.