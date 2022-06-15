Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians are trying to attack Slovyansk and Sievierodonetsk, and in Kherson oblast are setting up positions for defense

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of the evening of June 15. The Russian army continues to attack Slovyansk and try to take full control of Sievierodonetsk.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, the Belarusian army is setting up positions in the border areas of the Pinsk district of the Brest region.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired mortars at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. In order to correct the fire, it conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs, and also used electronic warfare systems.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and preventing Ukrainian troops from entering the state border.

In the Slovyansk direction, the aggressorʼs main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive. The enemy unsuccessfully carried out assault operations in the direction of Dovhenke — Krasnopillia. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of the settlement of Dolyna. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed and forced the occupiers to withdraw.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue shelling with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Units are trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, fighting continues. In Toshkivka, the Armed Forces successfully repulsed another assault.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at Ukrainian troops with barrel and jet artillery. The occupiers tried to advance in the directions of Vasylivka — Yakovlivka and Vasylivka — Berestove, but suffered losses and withdrew.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia areas.

The enemy continues to hold defensive positions in the South Buh and Tavriya directions. It is trying to improve the equipment of positions in the areas of Bezvodne and Ishchenko settlements.

To counter the technical means of reconnaissance of the Defense Forces, the Russian occupiers deployed a complex of electronic warfare in the area of Melitopol.

Occupation forces in Ukraine have been increased by one battalion tactical group of 138 separate motorized infantry brigades of the Western Military District.

Also in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy increased the group with a battalion tactical group from the operational reserve, which was redeployed to Pervomaisk from the Kupyansk district.

The enemy continues to use enterprises in the occupied Kherson oblast to restore and repair damaged weapons and military equipment.