The SBU has exposed a scheme to steal humanitarian aid. The seized bulletproof vests will be handed over to the Armed Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a scheme to steal humanitarian aid in Lviv oblast, and the organizer of the scheme has already been informed about the suspicion.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Security Service Artem Dekhtiarenko.

According to the investigation, the 42-year-old head of one of the Ukrainian advertising holdings together with his accomplices organized the delivery of military products to Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid.

In order to obtain permits for unimpeded transportation across the border, the dealers misled the Armed Forces officials. In particular, they took letters of guarantee from the military unit and imported equipment. And then, instead of the free transfer to the needs of the Armed Forces, they sold goods and made a profit.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found almost 3,000 bulletproof vests worth about UAH 25 million. After the examination, this ammunition will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces.