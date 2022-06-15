The court released Mazurchak, the leader of the Nash Krai party. He is suspected of extorting $ 2.5 million

Kyivʼs Pechersk court has released one of the leaders of the Nash Krai party, Oleksandr Mazurchak, who had previously been detained on suspicion of extortion.

This was reported in the party.

Mazurchak was released on personal duty. The prosecutorʼs office requested another precautionary measure — detention with an alternative bail of 36 million hryvnias.

The party called all the elements of the case fabricated — "from a fictitious figure who in the midst of the war and in the absence of the election process decided to stand in elections, ending with a detention, which was arranged purely on camera."